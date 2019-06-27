Navy Secretary Richard Spencer has issued a pointed reminder against political expression in the ranks, weeks afters U.S. sailors were photographed sporting patches that read “Make Aircrew Great Again” with a likeness of President Trump and the Navy fielded a White House request to hide a ship named for the late Senator John McCain during Mr. Trump’s trip to Japan.

“Now that election season is approaching, it is appropriate for us to remember that, as military professionals, we are an apolitical body and our members cannot participate in activities that could appear to imply sponsorship, approval, or endorsement of a political candidate, campaign or cause,” the secretary wrote in the memo dated June 19.

“I want our sailors, Marines, and civilian employees to carry out the obligations of citizenship, including permitted political activities,” Mr. Spencer added. “At the same time, I require our service members and civilian employees to be aware of the difference between permitted and prohibited activities.”

The memo comes weeks after Mr. Trump visited the U.S. naval base in Japan where The Wall Street Journal reported the White House requested the USS John S. McCain be kept out of sight. The late Arizona senator regularly butted heads with Mr. Trump, but the White House has denied any impropriety in the incident.

Sailors of the USS McCain, who usually wear hats with the late senator’s name, were reportedly given the day off.

Other sailors attending Mr. Trump’s speeches were pictured with red patches that featured an image of Mr. Trump and the words “Make Aircrew Great Again,” playing off Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.”

Lt. Cmdr. Tim Gorman, a spokesman for U.S. Pacific Fleet, told Military.com that the incident is under review.

Mr. Spencer’s memo said that service members could find more details on permissible and impermissible political expression and said sailors should contact their local legal office with any questions.

“I am confident that our service members and civilian employees will execute the rights and obligations of citizenship without violating federal laws or regulations governing involvement in political activities,” Mr. Spencer wrote.

