Ozzy Osbourne wants the president to get off the crazy train.

According to a report in Variety, the iconic hard-rock and reality-TV star and wife Sharon demanded that President Trump not use his signature song.

On Thursday, Mr. Trump posted a video of the the previous night’s Democratic primary debate tweaking MSNBC for the technical difficulties it had with the sound system in the auditorium, which forced the program into an unscheduled commercial break.

The video doctored Mr. Trump into the footage and played Mr. Osbourne’s 1980 hit “Crazy Train.” The president chuckled “thank you @MSNBC, real professionals! @chucktodd @maddow.”

Ozzy lost his mind.

“Based on this morning’s unauthorized use of Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Crazy Train,’ we are sending notice to the Trump campaign (or any other campaigns) that they are forbidden from using any of Ozzy Osbourne’s music in political ads or in any political campaigns. Ozzy’s music cannot be used for any means without approvals,” the Osbournes said in a statement Thursday.

They went on to make puckish suggestions for other songs the Trump campaign could use.

“Perhaps he should reach out to some of his musician friends. Maybe Kanye West (‘Gold Digger’), Kid Rock (‘I Am the Bullgod’) or Ted Nugent (‘Stranglehold’) will allow use of their music,” the Osbournes said.

Mrs. Osbourne appeared on Mr. Trump’s reality-TV series “The Apprentice,” but has turned against Mr. Trump since he began his political career.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.