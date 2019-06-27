ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee police say a corrections deputy is accused of providing drugs to inmates.
News outlets report 22-year-old Mason Carr was arrested Tuesday and charged with intent to resale, introduction into a correctional facility and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.
Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation say Carr picked up and delivered controlled substances to the jail where he worked. They say Carr had a firearm when he was stopped.
Carr was hired by Cheatham county in 2017.
He’s being held in Montgomery County for his safety.
