The Supreme Court ruled Thursday partisan gerrymandering isn’t for federal courts to police.

Instead, in a 5-4 opinion, the court held states and Congress can address the issue of packing and cracking Republican and Democratic voters into various congressional districts through constitutional amendments and legislation.

“We have no commission to allocate political power and influence in the absence of a constitutional directive or legal standards to guide us in the exercise of such authority,” wrote Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr.

His opinion was joined by Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch and Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr.

The four Democrat-appointed justices would have ruled partisan gerrymandering a violation of constitutional rights, saying the courts should have stepped in to place a check on politicians drafting electoral maps favorable to themselves.

“They encouraged a politics of polarization and dysfunction. If left unchecked, gerrymanders like the ones here may irreparably damage our system of government,” wrote Justice Elena Kagan in the dissent.

The high court had heard a case out of Wisconsin the last term, which challenged partisan gerrymandering. But the justices sent it back to the lower court to decide whether the voters suffered adequate injury to bring the lawsuit, punting on the issue.

In Maryland, GOP voters accused the Democrat-led assembly from diluting Republican votes in one of the state’s congressional districts. A lower court ruled the Maryland Democrats had violated the constitution through their map drawing.

An appeal came to the high court last term and the justices said the lower court was correct in not issuing an injunction while the justices were considering the Wisconsin case.

The North Carolina case also had previously been pending appeal at the high court but was remanded back to the lower court after the justices decided the Wisconsin case. The lower court found the voters had suffered adequate injury in order to bring the lawsuit and ruled in their favor against the North Carolina Republican assembly.

