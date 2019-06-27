The Senate on Thursday passed its $750 billion budget for the Defense Department by an 86-8 margin, giving President Trump a victory on the top-line spending and the establishment of a Space Force, and prohibits the contentious sale of F-35 aircraft to Turkey if they purchase a Russian air defense system.

The overall figure is in line with Mr. Trump’s initial defense budget request released in March and is a 4.7% boost of about $34 billion for the Defense Department compared to the fiscal 2019 budget, and gives troops the largest pay increase in a decade.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) also allocates money to build new weapons and modernized ships and aircraft aimed at deterring aggression from China and Russia, and “maximizing munition production lines, and maintaining our nuclear deterrent,” according to a summary of the bill from the Senate Armed Services Committee.

President Trump is likely to take a hit to his funding requests for a border wall with Mexico. The Senate has allocated $3.6 billion for military construction projects for the controversial border, well below the $8.6 billion he requested in his initial budget proposal.

As voted on, the Senate’s legislation does not include language that addresses the heightening tensions with Iran.

In the days leading up to the vote, the Senate fell into a bitter divide over a provision that would block any Pentagon money for Mr. Trump to start a war with Tehran unless Congress gave the green light.

Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer led the Senate Democrats’ argument that President Trump’s “positions have been inconsistent, opaque, and sometimes even contradictory,” and said that tensions between Iran and the U.S. could rapidly escalate to a point of armed conflict without the consent of Congress.

Mr. Trump and his aides have repeatedly insisted they already have the authority for military action against Iran to protect American and allied interests in the Middle East.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell later moved to hold a Friday vote on the amendment, which Republicans are expecting to fail but Democrats are still holding out hope for its passage.

In a win for the administration, the Senate’s defense authorization bill does highlight new priorities directed at space, and establishes a United States Space Force under the Air Force. The Senate’s summary explains that the new force “addresses space acquisition needs and space warfighting ethos, while minimizing bureaucracy and costs.”

Senior committee aides have said that while the Space Force will have its own four-star commander and funds for preliminary needs, authorization for the new command and potential sixth branch of the military will be required and will not take effect until one year after the NDAA is passed.

Members on both sides of the aisle ultimately described the process leading to the passage successful.

“Up to now it’s been very good,” Mr. Inhofe told The Washington Times.

The Oklahoma Republican said that although the Senate’s process was productive, “the biggest problem is probably yet to come.”

He said that most differences arise when the House and Senate come together for a conference to negotiate on the final bill. Mr. Inhofe is optimistic, however, in his 24th year in Congress. “In this case, we have good people in the House,” he said.

Sen. Tim Kaine, Virginia Democrat, told The Washington Times, “the process on the Senate side was a very good process.”

He said aside from holding a vote on Iran amendment which he is a co-sponsor, “we ran a good mark … There were not big, tough controversial issues.”

Once members of congress return from a week-long break for Independence Day, the House will vote in their $733 billion NDAA.

Despite the $17 billion difference, Mr. Inhofe told The Times there is some wiggle room in the Senate’s version to agree on a lower topline figure.

Republicans on both the House and Senate have maintained that a 3% to 5% increase is necessary in order to maintain readiness and increase modernization of U.S. military forces. The increase is in line with the testimonies of Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and other top Pentagon officials who have said an equivalent increase is ideal.

