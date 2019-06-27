By - Associated Press - Thursday, June 27, 2019

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say skeletal remains found in Cincinnati have been identified as a man missing for about a year who they believe was killed.

Cincinnati police say 51-year-old Sonny Ross had been missing since late July. His remains were reported April 17 and discovered by first responders.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death a homicide. No information on a suspect was released.

Authorities are asking anyone with information that could help in their investigation to contact the Cincinnati Police Department.

