CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say skeletal remains found in Cincinnati have been identified as a man missing for about a year who they believe was killed.
Cincinnati police say 51-year-old Sonny Ross had been missing since late July. His remains were reported April 17 and discovered by first responders.
The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death a homicide. No information on a suspect was released.
Authorities are asking anyone with information that could help in their investigation to contact the Cincinnati Police Department.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.