The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the Trump administration’s explanation for asking about citizenship on the 2020 census didn’t hold water, sending the matter back to the Commerce Department to try again.



But the timing of the ruling — just days before the department must finalize the questionnaire for the 2020 count — likely means the administration won’t be able to ask.



The complex decision is a major blow to President Trump, who had bragged about his ability to restore a citizenship question to the census, and had derided critics.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.