The Supreme Court ruled Thursday a blood test without a warrant for an unconscious driver is lawful.

The 5-4 decision held the test doesn’t run afoul of the Fourth Amendment because of exigent circumstances.

The case was brought by Gerald Mitchell, who was so drunk when he was driving that he was rendered unconscious after cops stopped him.

He had asked the Supreme Court to toss out his conviction, saying he was too incapacitated to consent to police taking the blood sample that was used to convict him. His lawyer argued police should have gotten a warrant before taking his client’s blood.

But Wisconsin, the state where Mitchell was convicted of his seventh drunken-driving offense, said anyone driving on its roads has given implied consent to take blood, and it’s up to drivers not to place themselves in dangerous conditions where they need medical care — and can have blood drawn.

It’s one of 29 states that have “unconscious clauses” in their laws to address drivers found incapacitated but suspected of driving drunk.

Courts have upheld some of those laws but ruled others violate the Fourth Amendment. Thursday’s decision won’t impact the laws.

Mitchell tried to take his own life in 2013 by downing 40 pills and drinking vodka mixed with Mountain Dew on the shore of Lake Michigan. A concerned neighbor had contacted police after seeing Mitchell drive off in his van.

Police later located him in a disoriented state and took him to the police station. Mitchell admitted he had parked his van at the lake because he was too drunk to drive.

After about an hour at the police department, Mitchell became unconscious and was then taken to the hospital, about an eight-minute drive away, and admitted to the intensive care unit.

While Mitchell was being treated, Officer Alex Jaeger ordered his blood be drawn and tested. He had a blood-alcohol concentration of .222, or nearly three times the legal limit for driving.

After being found guilty of his seventh offense, he unsuccessfully appealed to the Supreme Court of Wisconsin, which ruled the blood test — taken while he was unconscious — did not violate the Fourth Amendment.

