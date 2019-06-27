President Trump said Thursday he has asked the Commerce Department to try to delay approval of the questionnaire for the 2020 census, hoping for enough time to take a do-over and add a question about citizenship in.

He made the request hours after the Supreme Court ruled his administration cut too many corners in trying to speed the question onto next year’s count.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said that while asking about citizenship is legal, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s explanations for why he wanted to do it seemed fishy.

The chief justice sent the case back to a lower court with instructions to give Mr. Ross another chance to explain himself.

The problem is that the government told the courts just this week that it was under a tight deadline and had to finalize the 2020 questionnaire this weekend.

Mr. Trump, traveling in Japan, took to Twitter — at 2:37 a.m. — to say he’d asked for a delay.

“I have asked the lawyers if they can delay the Census, no matter how long, until the United States Supreme Court is given additional information from which it can make a final and decisive decision on this very critical matter,” the president tweeted.

