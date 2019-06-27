President Trump’s reelection campaign said the second Democratic presidential debate was a contest among extreme liberals that only helped the president’s prospects in 2020.

“The cast of characters may have changed, but the second night’s script was eerily like the first: a two hour-long infomercial for President Donald J. Trump’s re-election campaign,” said Trump campaign national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

She said all 10 of the Democrats “tripped over each other in a race to see who could stand out as the most leftist candidate, threatening government control of every aspect of people’s lives.”

“We are many months away from seeing who the Democrat nominee will be, but one thing is clear — President Trump will be the hands-down victor after each and every Democrat debate,” she said.

The president, who watched some of the debate while attending the G20 summit in Japan, criticized the candidates for promising free health coverage for illegal immigrants.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted, “Free college. Free health care. Free houses. Free cars. Free boats. Free airplanes. Free ice cream. Nobody has to work! Everyone just gets everything for FREE! Amazing! Democrats have invented the money tree!”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.