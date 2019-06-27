President Trump said Thursday night that all 10 Democratic presidential candidates debating in Miami sunk their chances by pledging health care for illegal immigrants.

“All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare,” Mr. Trump tweeted from Japan, where he is attending the G20 summit. “How about taking care of American Citizens first!?”

He added, “That’s the end of that race!”

NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie asked all 10 presidential candidates to raise their hands if they would provide coverage to undocumented immigrants.

All of the candidates raised their hands, and the crowd in the auditorium applauded.

Mr. Trump told reporters in Osaka, Japan, “I just passed a television set on the way here and I saw that health care, and maximum health care, was given to 100 percent of the illegal immigrants coming into our country by the Democrats. And unfortunately they didn’t discuss what they’re giving to American citizens. That’s not a good thing.”

He said of the first Democratic debate on Wednesday, “it wasn’t very exciting, I can tell you.”

