OSAKA, Japan — President Trump says German Chancellor Angela Merkel is a “fantastic person” and he’s “glad to have her as a friend.”

Trump commented Friday as he and Merkel met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Japan. Merkel said last year that she won’t seek a fifth term as chancellor and Trump has complained outside of her presence that Germany is taking advantage of the U.S. on support for NATO.

The president says he and Merkel “have many things to talk about” but he didn’t indicate whether he’d raise the NATO issue.

Merkel said she wants to discuss Iran, counterterrorism and West Africa.

