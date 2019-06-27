UNITED NATIONS (AP) - The United States is accusing the Syrian government of stalling political negotiations and is calling for a new route to U.N.-monitored elections and a nationwide cease-fire.

Acting U.S. Ambassador Jonathan Cohen said 17 months after negotiations were launched to form a committee to draft a new Syrian constitution “it is time to admit that not only has progress stalled, it is likely to remain out of reach for some time - because that’s where the regime wants it to be.”

Cohen told the Security Council on Thursday it’s time for U.N. special envoy Geir Pedersen, who has been trying to get the government and opposition to agree on a constitutional committee, to try other routes to a political settlement of the eight-year Syrian conflict, by focusing on preparations for elections.

