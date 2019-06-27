PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) - A rape victim won $900,000 in damages from a civil suit against a maintenance man who used his keys to enter her apartment and attack her.

The victim filed a civil suit against 57-year-old Terry Hamilton and his employer, the Area Housing Commission in Pensacola. Hamilton pleaded guilty to burglary and assault charges and was sentenced to five years in prison last November.

The Pensacola News Journal reports the housing commission settled its part of the lawsuit last August, agreeing to pay the woman $100,000. Hamilton didn’t settle, and a jury agreed with the woman’s claims of civil battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The woman told police she fell asleep after taking prescription medication when Hamilton used his keys to get into the apartment in March 2017.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.