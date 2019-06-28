MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Authorities have charged two teenagers with arson after a fatal house fire in Ohio that killed a 3-year-old girl.

Mansfield police said in a release that 18-year-old Roscoe Hunter II was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated arson for the fire Wednesday that killed 3-year-old Chloe Williams. He was being held in the county jail.

A 13-year-old boy, whose name wasn’t released, also was arrested and charged with arson. He was being held at the Richland County Detention Center.

Police said the blaze began in a vacant house and spread to a nearby occupied residence where Williams was upstairs. They said the girl couldn’t be rescued due to smoke and flames.

A message seeking comment was left with Hunter’s attorney.

