A new analysis of U.S. Census Bureau numbers by researchers at the news site 247WallStreet.com finds that 35% of Americans ages 18-34 still live at home with their parents.

“No one expects all young people to leave their parents’ home the day after their 18th birthday, but more and more young adults remain at home long after they have completed high school. In 2006, 29% of Americans aged 18 to 34 lived at their parents’ home. In 2017, this share increased to 34.6%,” the analysis said.

“The rate of younger adults living with their parents varies widely from state to state. In a few states, less than 20% of residents 18 to 34 live with their parents. In others, more than 40% remained at home,” the analysis said.

Which states have the most stay-at-homes?

Here are the top 10: New Jersey is in first place, followed by Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, Maryland, Florida, California, New Mexico, Delaware and Hawaii.

The bottom 10 are Arkansas at No. 40 on the list, followed by Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Wyoming, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota — the state with the smallest percentage of stay-at-homes.

