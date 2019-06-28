NEW YORK (AP) - A federal appeals court in New York City is considering whether the securities fraud conviction against the former drug company executive known as “Pharma Bro” should be thrown out.

An attorney for Martin Shkreli urged the court to overturn a 2017 guilty verdict for Shkreli, claiming the trial judge gave confusing instructions to the jury about the law. A prosecutor insisted the instructions were proper.

The court is expected to issue a written decision at a later date.

Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison last year after a trial where prosecutors accused him of concealing losses from his investors.

Before his conviction, Shkreli was best known for jacking up the price of a lifesaving drug and trolling his critics on social media.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.