ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) - Police say they made several arrests after fights reportedly broke out at a suburban Detroit fireworks display.
Crowds gathered Thursday night for the fireworks in Romulus and WDIV-TV reports a dozen people were arrested for fighting near the end of the event.
There were no reports of serious injuries, but WJBK-TV reports officers swarmed an area where people were watching the fireworks near Romulus Middle School.
The display took place a week before the Independence Day holiday.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.