Presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden took time to clarify his record Friday after a brutal Thursday debate about busing with fellow candidate Sen. Kamala Harris put his civil rights record under scrutiny.

Ms. Harris said Thursday she didn’t believe Mr. Biden was racist, but said his touting of his experience working with segregationist senators and opposing busing of inner city students as a senator was “hurtful.”

“There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate the public schools and she was bused to public school every day and that little girl was me,” she said.

Mr. Biden said during a speech at Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition that his interaction with Ms. Harris didn’t accurately portray his record on civil rights.

“I heard and I listened to and I respect Sen. Harris, but we all know 30 seconds to 60 seconds on the campaign debate exchange can’t do justice to a lifetime committed to civil rights I want to be absolutely clear about my record and position on racial justice including busing,” the Delaware Democrat said.

“I never, never, never, ever opposed voluntary busing and as a program that Sen. Harris participated in and it made a difference in her life. I did support federal action to root causes of segregation of our schools and our communities, including taking on the banks, redlining and trying to change the way in which neighborhoods were segregated,” he said.

“I fought my heart out to ensure voting rights, civil rights, equal rights are enforced everywhere. These rights are not up to the states to decide, they are up to the federal government duty to decide. It’s a constitutional question to protect the civil rights of every single American, and that’s always been my position,” he said.

He continued by highlighting he would promote the inclusion of “black & brown” labor and highlighted his work with former president Barack Obama.

