The Dalai Lama Friday repeated his stance that if a women were to hold his position, she needs to be good looking.

The Buddhist spiritual guru told BBC on Thursday that “If [a] female Dalai Lama comes, then she should be more attractive.”

He reiterated his point in a separate interview with BBC’s Rajini Vaidyanathan.

“If [a] female Dalai Lama comes, then she should be more attractive. If [a] female Dalai Lama — ” he said, while contorting his face up and laughing, “then people I think prefer not see that face.”

When Ms. Vaidyanathan asked whether he understood why women found that offensive, he said it’s because her looks could open her up to scrutiny.

“There’s an opportunity to ask whether they spent some money for makeup. I think they must do something,” he said.

The Dalai Lama agreed that “real beauty is inner beauty” but added, “I think the appearance is also important.”

The Dalai Lama also said Thursday President Trump’s time in the White House has been defined by a “lack of moral principle.”

