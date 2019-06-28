Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said Friday Republicans’ pejorative use of the word “socialism” is their hollow way to describe any unfavorable policy suggestion.

“They throw around this word ‘socialism’ and they use it to describe pretty much anything they don’t like,” the South Bend, Indiana, mayor said on ABC’s “The View.” “Remember, they called Medicare socialism, they called the Affordable Care Act socialism.

“The big lesson for us is literally anything we do, they’re going to call socialist,” he said. “If it’s conservative, they’ll call it socialist. If it’s further left, they’ll call it socialist. Let’s not worry about what they’re calling it, let’s worry about whether it’s a good idea and every proposal: to expand health care to raise wages to make sure we’re actually building up our infrastructure, to get paid family leave.

“Call it whatever you’d like but let’s get it done if it’s a good idea and the others can argue over what label to slap on,” he said.

Mr. Buttegieg clarified that he considers himself a “Democratic capitalist.”

Sen. Bernard Sanders is the only presidential candidate that has labeled himself a socialist.

