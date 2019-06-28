HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio are trying to determine the identity of a slaying suspect who appears to have been caught on home surveillance video gunning down a man on a sidewalk at close range.
Hamilton police and fire units responded to a residential neighborhood Thursday night for a report of a man shot. Police say the man found lying on a sidewalk was pronounced dead.
They haven’t released his name.
Video obtained by WLWT-TV shows three people on the sidewalk and a group of people on a nearby porch as a man who appears to be wearing all black aims a handgun and fires. He and another person flee on bicycles while the people on the porch scatter.
