Radio host Rush Limbaugh says the modern Democratic Party is nothing like it was 20 years ago and has turned into the nation’s largest de facto “hate group.”

The man behind “the golden EIB microphone” reacted to this week’s primary debates for 2020 hopefuls by warning his audience: American is “one election” away from “tyranny taking over this country.”

“They are the biggest hate group in the country right now — and there’s no contest,” Mr. Limbaugh said Friday. “They are the kingpins of hate in the American political system. They are the biggest threat to civil liberties. They are the biggest threat to freedom of speech. They are the biggest threat to the Second Amendment. They are the biggest threat to the innocence of unborn life. They are the biggest threat to anybody who is not one of them. They are the biggest threat to prosperity. They represent the biggest threat to private property. They represent the biggest threat to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness that exists in this country today. The Democrat Party is that. That is what they have become.”

Mr. Limbaugh’s comments came in the wake of two debates in Miami, which were needed to host 20 individuals vying for the party’s nomination.

Candidates jousted over race relations, climate change, the possible abolition of private health insurance, and medical care for illegal immigrants.

“[Americans] will pay more in taxes but less in healthcare for what they get,” Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said Friday of his plan for government-run health care.

Mr. Limbaugh said that rhetoric on a host of issues suggests a fundamental misunderstanding on Democrats’ part regarding principles enshrined in the Declaration of Independence and codified into law by the U.S. Constitution.

“This party has now been completely radicalized and it’s made up of people — from the oldest to the youngest — who really believe the country was ill-founded,” he continued. “The founding of America is one of the worst things for blacks; it was one of the worst things for women; it was one of the worst things for gays. … It’s what they think. The founding of America was the beginning of discrimination, sexism, bigotry, homophobia. Actually, the arrival of white Europeans to the New World and corrupting the Indians was when that all began, and then America got founded on those principles.”

“I don’t want you to think that I’m trying to get laughs,” Mr. Limbaugh said. “I’m trying to impress that they really do believe that the country is immoral from its very beginnings, despite the fact that all these grievances they hold have been addressed and they have been fixed primarily because the Constitution was written in a way open enough to allow for these remedial processes to take place. There is no slavery, for example. Women have the vote. The Constitution was a brilliant document.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.