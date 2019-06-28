A bipartisan move to block any Pentagon money for military action against Iran — and prohibit President Trump from starting a war with Tehran unless Congress gave the green light — was on its way to being rejected by the Senate.

The Friday vote came the day after the Senate passed its $750 billion version of the National Defense Authorization Act.

The restrictive amendment, needed a supermajority of 60 “yes” votes to pass, but received at least 41 votes against, in what was shaping up as a bitter defeat for the bill’s sponsors, Democratic Sens. Tom Udall of New Mexico and Tim Kaine of Virginia and Republican Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah.

The final tally was being held open to allow late-arriving senators to vote.

Earlier in the week, Senate Democratic Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York pushed for the restriction, calling the White House’s confrontational approach to Iran “inconsistent, opaque and sometimes even contradictory.” But Republican Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman James Inhofe told reporters that restricting Mr. Trump’s authority to use military force is “the worst thing you can do the president, and it’s obviously motivated in order to be bad for the president.”

Mr. Trump and his aides have repeatedly insisted they already have the authority for military action against Iran to protect American and allied interests in the Middle East, an argument many lawmakers reject.

The vote hit a procedural snag when as Senate Democrats initially sought to delay a vote because so many members of their caucus were participating in presidential primary debates in Florida this week, including two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved the vote to Friday morning and at least four of the senators who participated in the debates had voted with the vote still open at 1 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.