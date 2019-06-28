BRANFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut teenager has been charged with sexual assault in connection with a recent attack on a jogger.
Police say the victim was running near Mill Creek in Branford on Tuesday night when she was assaulted.
The 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after authorities asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who was caught on surveillance.
He was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and second-degree breach of peace after authorities searched the boy’s home.
Police did not release the identity of the teen because of his age.
It is unclear whether he has a lawyer.
