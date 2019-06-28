President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a laugh Friday at the G20 summit in Japan at the expense of journalists documenting their interactions.

“Get rid of them. Fake news is a great term, isn’t it? You don’t have this problem in Russia but we do,” Mr. Trump said.

“We also have. It’s the same,” Mr. Putin responded in English, after which they both chuckled.

There have reportedly been 21 journalists killed in Russia since Vladimir Putin took office in 2000.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly referred to news agencies as the “enemy of the people” and his remarks come a year after five journalists were killed by a gunman at the Annapolis’ Capital Gazette

In a Washington Post op-ed, the staff wrote, likely directed at the president: “We won’t forget being called an enemy of the people. No, we won’t forget that. Because exposing evil, shining light on wrongs and fighting injustice is what we do.”

