President Trump lavished praised on Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro — dubbed the “Trump of the Tropics” — at the G20 summit Friday and used the situation in Venezuela to take a swipe at his political foes back home.

“There’s a rumor that the Democrats are going to change the name of the party from the Democrat Party to the Socialist Party,” Mr. Trump told Mr. Bolsonaro in Osaka, Japan, after A discussion of Venezuela’s socialist government pivoted to the 2020 Democratic primary field.

The Brazilian leader enjoyed a visit to White House earlier this year, after imitating Mr. Trump’s no-holds-barred style in vowing to tackle regulations, limit immigration and stamp out crime during his successful campaign last year.

Mr. Trump on Friday called it “one of the greatest election wins anywhere in the world” and said the two nations have never been closer.

He also said he would like to visit Brazil while Mr. Bolsonaro is in charge.

“He is a special man, doing very well, very much loved by the people of Brazil,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Bolsonaro said he’s admired Mr. Trump for “quite some time, even before your election.”

“I support Trump, I support the United States. I support your reelection,” Mr. Bolsonaro said.

A White House readout said the two leaders discussed economic and trade cooperation and their commitment to helping the Venezuelan people amid a political and humanitarian crisis in the South American nation.

They also discussed risks that Chinese activities pose in the Western Hemisphere.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.