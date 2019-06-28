President Trump lauded Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman during a sit-down in Japan on Saturday, citing his kingdom’s fight against terrorism and purchase of “the best” U.S.-made military equipment.

Missing from his G20 from his remarks? Anything to say about Jamal Khashoggi, the Washington Post columnist and Saudi-leadership critic who was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and then sawed into pieces.

“Uh, thank you very much, I appreciate it,” Mr. Trump said, when reporters traveling with him in Osaka, Japan, asked him to comment on the killing.

Mr. Trump has suggested the Khashoggi matter has been probed and settled, yet watchdogs in the U.S. and around the world have called for a bigger probe into the crown prince’s alleged role or whether he directed the October crime.

Instead the president, seated directly across the table from the crown prince, focused on the Saudis’ job-creating purchase of American military products

“We make the best in the world, by far,” Mr. Trump said.

The crown prince said he cherished their relationship.

“With you, Mr. President, we did a lot of great achievement[s],” he said.

