The Trump administration on Friday hit the son of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro with sanctions, saying he is living off his father’s corrupt regime.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control froze all U.S. assets of Nicolas “Nicolasito” Ernesto Maduro Guerra for being a current or former official of the Government of Venezuela.

He is a member of Venezuela’s “illegitimate” National Constituent Assembly, the administration said, and has headed the Corps of Inspectors of the presidency.

“Maduro’s regime was built on fraudulent elections, and his inner circle lives in luxury off the proceeds of corruption while the Venezuelan people suffer,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “Maduro relies on his son Nicolasito and others close to his authoritarian regime to maintain a stranglehold on the economy and suppress the people of Venezuela. Treasury will continue to target complicit relatives of illegitimate regime insiders profiting off of Maduro’s corruption.”

