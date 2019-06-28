President Trump took some time Friday from the G20 summit in Japan to criticize Democratic candidates Joseph R. Biden and Sen. Bernard Sanders about their debate performance.

“I am in Japan at the G-20, representing our Country well, but I heard it was not a good day for Sleepy Joe or Crazy Bernie. One is exhausted, the other is nuts – so what’s the big deal,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Many political analysts have said Sen. Kamala Harris shined the brightest during the debate, including when she grilled Mr. Biden on his civil rights record among other issues.

Mr. Sanders shared many facets of his progressive plans, but many criticized him for not having a standout moment during the debates.

