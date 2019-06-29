MIAMI (AP) - Authorities in Florida say they have arrested seven people who operated a large-scale prescription drug trafficking ring.

A news release from the Florida Attorney General’s Office says the group recruited patients to order prescription opioids using fake documents. The drugs were stored at an office site and later distributed throughout South Florida.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says the illegal activity contributes to the opioid crisis that claims 17 lives a day in Florida.

Police say the ringleader is 65-year-old Alexander Grichener. A pharmacist was also arrested for delivering prescriptions to the group.

They each face charges of trafficking oxycodone and oxymorphone and conspiracy to traffic drugs.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.