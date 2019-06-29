An Oregon photojournalist who covers Portland’s frequently violent protest scene was taken to the hospital Saturday after being attacked by black-masked antifa activists.

Andy Ngo, an editor at the online platform Quillette, said he was struck on the head and face “multiple times” by antifa protesters, who also threw objects and a milkshake at him as he tried to walk away.

The attack, recorded in part by the Oregonian and posted on Twitter, came during Saturday’s Rose City Antifa counter-protest against a rally held by the far-right group Proud Boys in downtown Portland.

Mr. Ngo had bloody cuts and bruises on his face, and his hair and shirt were covered with milkshake, as shown in a video he posted on Twitter shortly after the assault.

“I just got beat up by the crowd — no police at all — in the middle of the street,” Mr. Ngo said in the post. “And they stole my GoPro. And they punched me several times in my face and head, and I’m bleeding.”

He was shown being treated by authorities and later tweeted that he had been transported to the hospital.

The Oregonian’s Jim Ryan, who posted video of the attack, reported, “First skirmish I’ve seen. Didn’t see how this started, but @MrAndyNgo got roughed up.”

First skirmish I’ve seen. Didn’t see how this started, but @MrAndyNgo got roughed up. pic.twitter.com/hDkfQchRhG — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019



Mr. Ngo, a right-leaning journalist who regularly films Portland’s protest activity, has written for the Wall Street Journal, National Review, RealClearPolitics and other publications.

Before the protest, Rose City Antifa had singled out Mr. Ngo in an online post promoting the “Community Self Defense Against Proud Boy Attack,” calling him a “[l]ocal far-right Islamophobic journalist.”

Video posts of Saturday’s clash showed a few dozen right-wing activists holding a rally while hundreds of counter-protesters marched in the street amid a heavy police presence.

Portland police, who urged protesters to clear the streets and stay on the sidewalks, tweeted that officers had been hit with eggs and milkshakes.

Police later declared the event a “civil disturbance and unlawful assembly,” warning that those who failed to disperse would be subject to arrest.

PPB advising this is now a civil disturbance and unlawful assembly. If you do not disperse, you are subject to arrest or use of force. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 29, 2019



Video showed protesters chanting “Proud Boy scum, off our streets” and, “Whose streets? Our streets!”

“The antifascist protest has totally shut down Portland streets,” tweeted Shane Burley, author of “Fascism Today: What It Is and How to End It.”

This is the whole rally pic.twitter.com/p4dGO6YmhM — Jason Wilson (@jason_a_w) June 29, 2019



Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.