SEOUL — President Trump told South Korean business leaders Sunday he wants to visit the demilitarized zone that splits the Korean peninsula to “see how that’s looking” and, once again, teased a handshake with North Korean strongman Kim Jong-un, as their nations try to restart nuclear talks.

“I understand that they want to meet. I’d love to say hello,” Mr. Trump said at a Seoul hotel ahead of meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his trip to the DMZ. “We’ll see what happens, we’re trying to work it out — not so easy.”

Mr. Trump said “a lot of good things are happening with North Korea” and, standing before South Koreans, said he saved everyone from armed conflict by winning the 2016 election.

If Hillary Clinton or someone else had won, he said, “I honestly feel we would have been at war with North Korea.”

Mr. Moon will be pushing for flexibility on North Korea as he meets with Mr. Trump.

The U.S. president said he walked away from a February summit in Hanoi after the North Koreans demanded sweeping sanctions relief in exchange for only a limited commitment to destroy part of their nuclear arsenal at the Yongbyon nuclear complex.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Kim have exchanged warm letters of late, signaling movement, and Mr. Moon is hoping to seize on that momentum to advance the Korean peace process.

“There’s a good feeling. There’s a good relationship,” Mr. Trump said.

The president is set to visit the Joint Security Area of the DMZ, a heavily armed buffer that’s divided north from south since the Korean War was frozen by an armistice in 1953.

Mr. Trump on Saturday invited Mr. Kim to meet him there, raising the level of suspense as everyone waits to see if the North Korean leader shows up for a quick photo-op.

