BOSTON (AP) - A former Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority employee has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $450,000 from fare collection boxes he was supposed to fix.

State Attorney General Maura Healey’s office says 55-year-old Stephen Fagerberg was sentenced Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston to six months in jail and the balance of the two-year sentence suspended for two years.

The Dedham resident was also given two years of probation and ordered to pay $458,694 in restitution.

Authorities began investigating Fagerberg last April. Investigators planted marked bills in bus and trolley fare collection boxes he was supposed to service.

Prosecutors say those marked bills then ended up in Fagerberg’s personal account. Authorities initially found he stole more than $80,000 but later determined he’d taken much more.

Fagerberg was indicted last September.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.