Sen. Kamala D. Harris is cashing in on her widely praised performance in the first Democratic presidential debate.
The California Democrat’s campaign announced she raised $2 million online in 24 hours after the debate from 63,277 people, with 58 percent of the donations coming from first-time donors.
The campaign said it marks its best single-day online haul.
Ms. Harris was billed as the big winner of the first candidate showdown after questioning former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s record on race.
