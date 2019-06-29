LISBON, N.H. (AP) - A man accused of telling a bogus police story as an excuse for being late to work is facing real charges in New Hampshire.
The Caledonian-Record reports that 51-year-old Paul Neilson, of Lisbon, was charged last week with forgery, a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison. Police say he told his boss he was late to work at a construction company on March 11 because a Lisbon officer gave him a warning about his expired car registration. When his boss got suspicious, police say Neilson gave him a letter purportedly from the officer with a detailed description of their interaction.
The boss contacted police, who said they had not had any contact with Neilson that day nor written the letter.
A phone number for Neilson was unavailable Saturday.
