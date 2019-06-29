SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico’s attorney general is appealing the dismissal of several criminal charges against ex-taxation secretary Demesia Padilla.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Saturday that Attorney General Hector Balderas has asked a district court to reinstate five criminal charges that were dismissed.

The maneuver pushes back the start of a trail that had been scheduled for jury selection in July, on accusations that Padilla engaged in an official act for personal financial gain.

Padilla maintains her innocence on all charges. The case stems from accusations by the attorney general that Padilla embezzled money from a former private client of her accounting business and also used her position for favorable tax treatment.

She oversaw the state’s Taxation and Revenue Department starting in 2011 for nearly six years under former Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.

