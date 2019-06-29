ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a gunman suspected of killing a woman in rural eastern Missouri has been found dead.

St. Louis television station KMOV reports that the man was found dead just before noon Saturday in a wooded area near the site of the shooting. Investigators say the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man was found after a more than hour-long search by SWAT members following the shooting around 9 a.m. of woman on private property near the unincorporated community of Cedar Hill, just southwest of St. Louis. Officials say the woman’s body was found near a burning home. Police believe the house fire is related to the shootings.

The names of those killed and other details have not yet been released.

