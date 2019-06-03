Two illegal immigrants died at the border in less than 24 hours this week, in both cases succumbing just minutes after they breached the border, officials said Monday, detailing a rapidly expanding death toll from the migrant surge.

A 40-year-old Honduran woman died after being caught sneaking into the country early Monday morning, following a 33-year-old Salvadoran man’s death just after noon on Sunday.

The woman collapsed 25 minutes after being caught, and was in an ambulance 10 minutes later, but the hospital was unable to revive her, Customs and Border Protection said.

The man’s case was similar: He was caught at 12:10, was seen having a seizure at 12:22, was given immediate attention until an ambulance arrived at 12:29, and was at a Texas hospital by 12:45, where he was pronounced dead.

Acting CBP commissioner John P. Sanders expressed sympathies, blaming the “perilous migration from their home in Central America, through Mexico and across our Southwest border.”

Deaths at the border have become a morbid political football in Washington, where Democrats blame them on the Trump administration, implying poor treatment at the hands of border authorities.

The administration counters that the children and adults who’ve died over the last year are victims of the rough journey — and have been enticed to make the treacherous trip by lax U.S. policies that they believe ensure they can get quickly released into American communities even if they do enter without permission.

President Trump has begged Congress to approve changes to those laws to deter future crossings.

Meanwhile the president has asked for $4.5 billion in emergency money to boost care of migrants arriving at the border.

Democrats refused to add that money to a disaster relief bill that’s expected to clear Congress this week.

