U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao attempted to include family members in on official talks with Chinese officials before ethics concerns were raised about the arrangement, according to a new report published Monday.

The New York Times found State Department officials raised concerns in a 2017 letter about Ms. Chao requesting travel arrangements be made “for at least one” of her family members, as well as to include them along in official government meetings.

While Ms. Chao has no stake in her family’s shipping business, Foremost Group, her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has received millions from her extended family for his re-election and Ms. Chao’s father, James Chao, gave the two millions of dollars in gifts until he left the company last year.

“She had these relatives who were fairly wealthy and connected to the shipping industry. Their business interests were potentially affected by meetings,” said an unnamed State Department official who was “involved in deliberations.”

Former State Department official David H. Rank said he found out about what he called the “alarmingly inappropriate” request after he stepped down as Beijing’s deputy chief of mission.

The report says Ms. Chao canceled the trip after the ethics questions were referred to the State and Transportation Departments and media started inquiring about the trip’s specifics.

The Transportation Department told The New York Times there was no link between Ms. Chao’s duties as secretary and her family’s business holdings, but declined to give a reason on the cancellation.

