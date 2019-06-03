House lawmakers are threatening to withhold money for the Air Force’s plans to develop an advanced version of the venerable F-15 fighter jet.

Members of the House Armed Services Committee are proposing “increased oversight” of the F-15X program. including acquisition and development information, and are weighing funding restrictions if Air Force leaders do not comply.

The language is part of the House panel’s draft version of the Pentagon’s FY2020 budget plan, that begins Oct. 1. The full House defense panel will consider the budget plan later this month.

Proposed as a near-term fix to fill the gap between older, F-15 Strike Eagle planes and the next- generation F-22 Raptor and F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the F-15X boasts a new suite of sensors, weapons and communications technology.

But lawmakers said Monday the Air Force has yet to provide basic information on how it plans to proceed.

“We think there is documentation they owe us,” a committee official said during a briefing on the legislation on Capitol Hill. While the official declined to go into details on what specifically defense committee members are asking for in the bill, the information is commensurate with “things that go with a major acquisition program.”

Panel members remain unconvinced the F-15X is even needed.

“It’s too early to tell” whether the billions of Air Force dollars being invested into the program will pay off in the future, the official added.

