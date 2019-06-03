The House Oversight Committee announced Monday it will hold a vote to recommend holding Attorney General William P. Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress, saying they’ve refused to turn over documents about adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

Oversight Chairman Elijah E. Cummings informed the two Cabinet secretaries of the move in letters, accusing them of being “part of a pattern” of obstruction by Trump officials.

“This cover-up is being directed from the top,” Mr. Cummings said.

He said he would delay the contempt vote in his committee if the secretaries produce the documents he’s subpoenaed by Thursday.

