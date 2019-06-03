By Stephen Dinan - The Washington Times - Updated: 4:27 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019

The House Oversight Committee announced Monday it will hold a vote to recommend holding Attorney General William P. Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress, saying they’ve refused to turn over documents about adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

Oversight Chairman Elijah E. Cummings informed the two Cabinet secretaries of the move in letters, accusing them of being “part of a pattern” of obstruction by Trump officials.

“This cover-up is being directed from the top,” Mr. Cummings said.

He said he would delay the contempt vote in his committee if the secretaries produce the documents he’s subpoenaed by Thursday.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide