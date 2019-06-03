Officials in Virginia Beach have released the brief resignation letter that was submitted by the man who police say fatally shot 12 people at the municipal building where he worked.

It gives no hint about what he planned to do or why.

DeWayne Craddock’s partially redacted resignation letter was released Monday. He said it “has been a pleasure to serve the city, but due to personal reasons I must relieve my position.”

The 40-year-old wrote that he wanted to “officially put in my (2) weeks’ notice” and vacate his position of “Engineer III with the City of Virginia Beach.”

An unidentified person responded stating that he or she hoped that Craddock is able to resolve his personal issues and that Craddock’s last day would be Friday June 14.

Craddock responded, writing “Thank you. Yes, that is correct.”

The shooting began sometime later.

