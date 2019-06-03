The House voted Monday to approve $19 billion in emergency relief for disaster recovery in states and Puerto Rico — though leaving out the $4.5 billion in money President Trump has demanded to help stem the border crisis.

The disaster money cleared easily, 354-58. The bill was approved by the Senate two weeks ago, and now heads to Mr. Trump, who blessed the deal in May, but said he still expects Congress to come back with his border money soon.

Democrats had tried to clear the bill last week while the House was on vacation but met with objections from Republicans who complained about the price tag and the lack of action on the border crisis.

But backers, which included every Democrat and the vast majority of Republicans, said they were happy with what was in the bill.

“The bill represents bipartisan compromise that will strengthen communities and make lives better,” said House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey.

Democrats were particularly pleased to have secured $1.4 billion in money for Puerto Rico, over Mr. Trump’s objections.

He’d said Puerto Rico had already received record funding.

