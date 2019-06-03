Rep. Eric Swalwell on Sunday said he supports the kind of economic boycott that private businesses are threatening in Georgia if a new abortion law goes into effect and suggested at a CNN town hall on Sunday that the television network might have to leave the state as well.

“If that law goes into affect, I absolutely do,” said Mr. Swalwell, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. “And CNN may have to move. There’s a lot of young women who work at CNN who will be affected.”

Companies such as Disney have indicated they could pull production from Georgia if a new law that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected goes into effect.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed the measure into law in early May, but it’s not scheduled to take effect until next year and could face challenges in the courts.

Sen. Michael Bennet, another 2020 presidential candidate, said last week at a CNN town hall that he supports businesses’ right to boycott over the new law.

“I think we need more of that kind of advocacy in this country,” the Colorado Democrat said. “We need more of that kind of activism by the leading corporations in America on issues like this and issues like climate change as well.”

But former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, another 2020 contender, suggested that an “alternative solution” to such boycotts would be to elect more women to public office.

