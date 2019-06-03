The FBI rushed in the months ahead of the 2016 election to accommodate Hillary Clinton’s request for expedited processing of information from its investigation into her secret emails, according to new documents released Monday.

Judicial Watch, a conservative public interest legal group, obtained hundreds of pages of documents after suing the FBI for ignoring a public records request.

Among the documents are emails from then-FBI General Counsel James Baker recounting his conversation with Clinton lawyer Doug Kendall, in the weeks after then-FBI Director James Comey cleared her of criminal wrongdoing.

Mr. Kendall was seeking investigative documents and Mr. Baker said he told Mr. Kendall they would process them quickly, once the FBI received an official request.

“They will send it in the morning. I said that we would process it expeditiously. David asked us to focus first on the secretary’s 302,” Mr. Baker wrote, referring to the FBI’s name for notes of interviews agents perform during investigations.

“We will have to focus on this issue tomorrow and get the 302 out the door as soon as possible and then focus on the rest of the stuff,” Mr. Baker told FBI colleagues.

He asked for action by the end of that week, saying “we need to move as quickly as possible on this.”

Included on the emails were former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who would leave the bureau under a cloud after her vehement anti-Trump sentiments were known.

The emails don’t detail any apparent illegal behavior, but do signal an accommodating relationship that’s very different than the approach the FBI would take toward then-candidate Donald Trump.

Mr. Baker, in one email, said he would give Mr. Kendall an “alert” ahead of the public release of the 302 form from Mrs. Clinton’s interview with the FBI.

That interview has been the subject of much criticism, coming late in the process. Several of Mrs. Clinton’s lawyers, who were also subjects of the investigation, were also allowed to sit in for her interview.

In another email released by Judicial Watch on Monday, Ms. Page in August 2016, a month after the Clinton investigation was closed, revealed “there were four (I think) 302s that had never been written.”

“These incredible documents show the leadership of the FBI rushed to give Hillary Clinton her FBI interview report shortly before the election,” said Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch. “And the documents also show the FBI failed to timely document interviews in the Clinton email ‘matter’ – further confirming the whole investigation was a joke.”

He said the emails should spur the Justice Department to “reopen” the investigation into Mrs. Clinton’s emails.

