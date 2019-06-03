Multiple public-opinion polls suggest that the American public has been weary of Democratic obsession with impeaching President Trump for quite some time.

A timely voter survey conducted by Harvard University’s Center for American Politics has a few startling numbers.

“The public is growing unusually weary of investigations into President Trump and any effort to mount significant new investigations carries a significant risk of blowback for the Democrats,” said Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard/Harris Poll survey.

Among the findings: 68% of these voters said Democrats in Congress should accept Mr. Mueller’s finding that there was no criminal conspiracy, while another 65% said Democrats should accept Attorney General William Barr’s conclusion that the president did not obstruct justice.

In addition, 63% of respondents said the investigations into Mr. Trump are hurting the country — while another 58% said it’s time for Congress to turn the page on the endless interest in Russian “collusion” and other matters.

The new poll “has several other warning signs for Democrats agitating to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump,” reported Jonathan Easley, who covers public opinion for The Hill.

The survey of 1,295 registered U.S. voters was conducted May 29-30.

