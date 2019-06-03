The House Judiciary Committee on Monday announced a series of hearings focusing on special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, laying the groundwork for a broader investigation into President Trump.

Chairman Jerrold Nadler didn’t mention the word “impeachment” in announcing the hearings, but said his goal is to expose Mr. Trump’s behavior.

The first hearing is slated for next week.

The committee will hear from former White House Counsel John Dean, a central figure in Watergate, which was headed toward impeachment when President Nixon resigned. Mr. Nadler said they’ll also hear from former federal prosecutors and “legal experts.”

“Given the threat posed by the president’s alleged misconduct, our first hearing will focus on President Trump’s most overt acts of obstruction,” the New York Democrat said. “In the coming weeks, other hearings will focus on other important aspects of the Mueller report.”

The hearings come as the appetite for impeachment grows among House Democrats.

Mr. Nadler said his committee will consider “legislative, oversight and constitutional remedies.”

